Tanzania plans to generate 200MW from geothermal energy by 2025

DAR ES SALAAM, April 18 — The government of Tanzania plans to generate 200 megawatts of electricity from geothermal energy by 2025, an official said on Saturday evening.

Felchesmi Mramba, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Energy, revealed plans to generate the 200MW from geothermal energy on a visit to geothermal energy sources at Keijo-Mbaka and Ngozi in the Mbeya region.

Mramba said Tanzania has identified 52 areas that have the potential for geothermal energy generation.

The official said plans were underway to generate a total of 1,100MW from geothermal energy, solar power, and wind energy by 2025.

He said Tanzania boasts abundant geothermal energy sources that could be used to generate power when dry spells occurred, affecting hydropower electricity generation.

Mathew Mwangomba, the acting director-general of the Tanzania Geothermal Development Company Limited, said the Keijo-Mbaka and Ngozi geothermal energy sources are expected to generate 70MW. (Xinhua)