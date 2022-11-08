Trending Now
Home InternationalENTERTAINMENT Africa Tech Festival 2022 opens in S. Africa after two-year hiatus
Africa Tech Festival 2022 opens in S. Africa after two-year hiatus
ENTERTAINMENT

Africa Tech Festival 2022 opens in S. Africa after two-year hiatus

November 8, 2022

CAPE TOWN, Nov. 8 — The Africa Tech Festival 2022 has kicked off at the International Convention Center in Cape Town, South Africa.
This year’s festival aims at uniting business and technology to create a better and more inclusive digital world, said the organizers on Monday.
Having been the largest and most influential telecoms and technology fair in Africa, the festival was held for the first time after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Companies from around the world were invited to share their views, discuss the future development of the telecommunications industry in Africa, close the technology gap and break down technical barriers to create jobs for the African workforce.
The Africa Tech Festival 2022, which will last until Nov. 11, is expected to attract more than 10,000 professional participants from more than 150 countries.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 19
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Getroud met Rugby hangs up its boots in...

February 19, 2022

Countdown to Beijing 2022 | Beijing 2022 to...

January 18, 2022

Obakeng Kokwe’s All Things Musical summer series debut

May 4, 2022

China’s StarTimes injects 1.76 mln USD to boost...

February 10, 2022

Hisense Counts Down to 2022 FIFA World Cup...

October 20, 2022

Award-Winning Actor Maleka Hosts New Season of Big...

January 30, 2022

Africa: MultiChoice expands hyperlocal territory

January 18, 2022

Zimbabwean sports minister expects “incredible” Beijing Winter Olympics

January 19, 2022

Beloved book and stage production adapted into a...

February 25, 2022