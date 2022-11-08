Africa Tech Festival 2022 opens in S. Africa after two-year hiatus

CAPE TOWN, Nov. 8 — The Africa Tech Festival 2022 has kicked off at the International Convention Center in Cape Town, South Africa.

This year’s festival aims at uniting business and technology to create a better and more inclusive digital world, said the organizers on Monday.

Having been the largest and most influential telecoms and technology fair in Africa, the festival was held for the first time after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Companies from around the world were invited to share their views, discuss the future development of the telecommunications industry in Africa, close the technology gap and break down technical barriers to create jobs for the African workforce.

The Africa Tech Festival 2022, which will last until Nov. 11, is expected to attract more than 10,000 professional participants from more than 150 countries. (Xinhua)