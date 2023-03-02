Trending Now
Africa Association of Quantity Surveyors and Institute of Namibian Quantity Surveyors Joint Seminar
Africa Association of Quantity Surveyors and Institute of Namibian Quantity Surveyors Joint Seminar

March 2, 2023

By Prince Mupiri

WINDHOEK, March. 2  —  The Africa Association of Quantity Surveyors (AAQS) and the Institute of Namibian Quantity Surveyors (INQS) held a joint seminar on the 22nd of September, with attendees from Nigeria, Zambia, Ghana, South Africa, Botswana, Kenya, and Namibia. The seminar was held to discuss topics of mutual interest for quantity surveying in Africa and worldwide. The event was officially opened by the Minister of Works and Transport, who expressed his pleasure and honour to be present at the seminar.

The Minister highlighted the importance of the AAQS and the INQS in promoting quantity surveying and sound practices among the Namibian quantity surveying profession and the general public of Namibia. He congratulated all the African nations that spearheaded the formation of the AAQS, stating that it instils hope for the future generation of the African continent, particularly for quantity surveyor aspirants. The Minister also encouraged the AAQS to expand its institution to include more African countries to ensure greater representation of African voices.

The Minister emphasized the critical role of quantity surveyors in the construction industry, particularly in managing all aspects of the contractual and financial side of construction projects. He urged all quantity surveyors to offer principled, professional and sound service delivery to their respective industries, as it is only when effective and efficient service delivery is displayed that comprehensive working relationships can be achieved.

The seminar featured several critical presentations from experts in the industry, and the Minister encouraged all delegates to participate fully in these presentations to ensure that the desired outcomes were documented for the betterment of the seminar. He also urged critical discourse and analysis of African problems and challenges in this field and to find our possible solutions.

In conclusion, the Minister of Works and Transport reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that the INQS operates in a sound and viable environment, as well as in a sustainable and transparent manner. He further urged the organizers of this seminar to strengthen benchmarking visits to different countries to strengthen capacity building amongst one another.

 

