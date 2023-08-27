Horrifying five-vehicle collision near Usakos claims one life and leaves another severely injured.

Trending Now
August 27, 2023

By Lylie Happiness

Windhoek, August 27, 2023 In a shocking turn of events, a catastrophic collision involving five vehicles sent shockwaves through the Usakos community today, resulting in a tragic fatality and leaving another driver with severe injuries. The incident occurred approximately four kilometers towards Karibib from Usakos this afternoon.

The Erongo region’s police unit commander for community affairs, Inspector Ileni Shapumba, confirmed the heartbreaking incident. Eyewitnesses describe the scene as chaotic and heartbreaking, as emergency response teams rushed to the location to provide immediate assistance.

The collision’s impact was devastating, claiming the life of one individual at the scene. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released pending family notifications. Meanwhile, another driver was transported to Usakos State Hospital in a grave condition, where medical personnel are working tirelessly to stabilize their condition.

Inspector Shapumba emphasized that, thankfully, other drivers and passengers involved in the incident seemingly escaped visible injuries. However, the emotional toll of such a traumatic event cannot be underestimated.

“Our dedicated members are currently on the scene, meticulously investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. We will release further details as soon as they become available,” Inspector Shapumba stated.

