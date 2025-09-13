Trending Now
AsiaDisasterEuropeInternational

2 killed in blast on rail tracks in Russia

September 13, 2025

MOSCOW, Sept. 13 — Two people were killed and another injured after an explosive device detonated on railway tracks in Russia’s Oryol region, regional governor Andrei Klychkov said on Saturday.

Explosive devices were discovered during an inspection of the tracks, and one of them went off, causing the casualties, Klychkov said.

Several long-distance trains were delayed following the incident, he added.

The situation is under control and a search is underway for those responsible, Klychkov said. (Xinhua)

