Singapore’s air quality returns to unhealthy range

SINGAPORE, Sept. 10 — Singapore’s 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) in the central region returned to the unhealthy range on Wednesday night and was still in that range as of Thursday noon, data from the National Environment Agency (NEA) showed.

The 24-hour PSI is considered moderate at 51 to 100 and unhealthy at 101 to 200. It reached a peak of 106 on Thursday morning.

Singapore’s 24-hour PSI had entered the unhealthy range due to haze on Sept. 4, the first such occurrence since Oct. 8, 2023.

The NEA said on Wednesday that moderate to dense smoke plumes continued to be detected from fires in southern and central Sumatra and Kalimantan, with smoke haze observed drifting towards Singapore.

While some showers are forecast over central and northern Sumatra in the coming days, dry conditions are expected to persist over Kalimantan and southern Sumatra, the agency said.

With prevailing winds blowing from the southeast or south, there remains a risk of smoke haze affecting Singapore if the fires persist, it added.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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