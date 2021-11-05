81 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast

TRIPOLI, Nov. 5 — The Libyan Navy on Thursday announced 81 illegal migrants have been rescued off the country’s western coast.

The migrants, who are of different African nationalities, were taken to the Tripoli naval base after being rescued and handed over to the anti-illegal immigration department, the Libyan Navy said in a statement.

The anti-illegal immigration department will follow up the procedures for their safe departure back to their countries of origin, the statement said.

Many illegal migrants, mostly Africans, choose to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European shores from Libya, given the state of chaos and insecurity that has plagued the country since 2011.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), nearly 28,000 illegal migrants have been rescued and returned to Libya so far this year. – XINHUA