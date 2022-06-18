South Africans, Germans visit Namibia most in Q1

WINDHOEK, June 18 — Namibia drew its biggest percentage of tourist arrivals in the first quarter of 2022 from South Africa and Germany accounting for 60.8 percent of the total tourist arrivals, a Tourist Arrivals Statistics Report released Friday showed.

The report said Namibia received a total of 76,472 foreign arrivals between January to March 2022 were 36.4 percent came for holiday, 26.1 percent came to visit friends/relatives, while 12.9 percent came for business/conferences.

Those who came for other purposes such as education, and medical among others accounted for 15.7 percent of the total foreign arrivals, the report added.

Among the tourists that arrived in Namibia between January and March, 57.4 percent were male tourists while only 42.6 percent of tourists were female.

“This shows shrinkage in the sex disparity amongst the tourists’ arrivals when compared to the same period last year. 53.1 percent of the tourists arrived from European countries followed by SADC countries that contributed 40.4 percent of the total tourists,” the report stated. (Xinhua)