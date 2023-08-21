Elevating Economies: Open Africa Business Forum Envisions Prosperous Collaboration

On September 14, 2023, Russia will proudly host the Open Africa Business Forum, building upon the momentum of the Russia-Africa Summit. This event stands as a pivotal opportunity to fortify the trade and economic bonds between Africa and Russia.

The summit, serving both economic and humanitarian objectives, once again underscored the tremendous potential residing within the African continent, accentuating the imperative for collaboration between Russia and African nations.

In line with these aspirations, the inaugural business forum in Moscow is being orchestrated by the Open Africa platform. Rooted in its mission, the Open Africa Business Forum serves as a dynamic communication platform, strategically engineered to cultivate and broaden business partnerships between African and Russian enterprises.

Integral to this platform is the Open Africa business catalogue, which encompasses a comprehensive array of Russian and African companies. This online repository acts as a nexus of information for enterprises keen on penetrating the markets of both Russia and African countries (accessible at https://openafricaforum.com/business-catalog).

Anticipating this remarkable event, we are poised to welcome representatives from African businesses, business associations, as well as diplomatic envoys from African embassies in Russia.

Noteworthy in our collaborative endeavour is our partner, “Business Russia” (https://deloros.ru/), the preeminent business conglomerate in Russia, uniting over 7,000 business luminaries. “Business Russia” is ardently engaged in enhancing the investment climate and business milieu, alongside championing initiatives that foster investment inflow.

Confirmed participants from Africa already include countries such as Angola, Burundi, Cote d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Foreseeing the inception of a transformative phase in Russian-African business collaboration, we envisage that, within a year, numerous enterprises from both regions will have embarked on technology transfer, initiated production ventures within the African continent, and achieved flourishing import-export operations.

Prospective attendees are encouraged to secure their place at the Moscow event by registering via the Open Africa Business Forum website until August 20. Notably, registration is waived for African delegations (register at https://openafricaforum.com/en/#addcompany).

Representatives from a diverse array of economic sectors, including energy, agriculture, mining, manufacturing, and technology, will be actively participating, fostering cross-sectoral synergies.

The alliances forged under the auspices of the Open Africa Business Forum will undeniably serve as linchpins in fortifying the commercial and economic ties that bind Africa and Russia.