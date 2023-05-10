Powerhouse Gospel Singer Ndenda Shines at ‘Safe in His Sanctuary’ Live Concert

By Staff Reporter

Windhoek, May 10 — Gospel music fans and enthusiasts were treated to an awe-inspiring and uplifting evening on Saturday, May 6th, as they gathered at the Tabitha Conference Centre to witness the live DVD concert of the talented gospel songstress Ndenda. With the theme “Safe in His Sanctuary,” the concert showcased Ndenda’s exceptional vocal prowess and cemented her position in the music industry as a rising star.

From the moment Ndenda graced the stage, the atmosphere was electric. Accompanied by a full band and an eight-piece ensemble of powerful backing vocals, she captivated the audience with her soul-stirring performance. Dressed in a stunning champagne rose gown of her own design, a testament to her multifaceted talent, Ndenda kicked off the concert with a powerful rendition of her hit song, “Amen Hallelujah,” setting the tone for an unforgettable musical experience.

Throughout the evening, Ndenda mesmerized the audience with a perfect blend of timeless gospel classics and her own heartfelt compositions. Each song was delivered with passion, sincerity, and depth that left attendees spellbound. One of the standout moments was Ndenda’s duet with fellow gospel artist Elizabeth, as they sang the moving piece “In Your Sanctuary,” embodying reverence and gratitude.

Adding to the star-studded lineup, Namibia’s beloved male singer, Pride, joined Ndenda on stage for a duet performance of the iconic hymn “How Great Thou Art.” The chemistry between the two artists was palpable, and their harmonious voices created a truly memorable musical experience.

However, the concert was more than just a musical showcase. Ndenda took the opportunity to share personal stories and experiences, giving fans a glimpse into the depth of her faith and the inspiration behind her music. Her heartfelt messages of faith, hope, and love resonated with the audience, leaving a lasting impact on their hearts and souls.

Ndenda expressed her gratitude and excitement, saying, “Preparing for this concert has been a long time coming. It’s a manifestation of my God-given talent, and I am thrilled to have had the opportunity to bring this musical offering to gospel lovers. I am particularly grateful for the incredible talent of Gareth Harvey, a God-sent personality on the saxophone. His soul-soothing instrument added a unique flavour to the concert.”

The live DVD concert showcased Ndenda’s exceptional musical talent, remarkable vocal ability, and unwavering passion for gospel music. With a repertoire that included both traditional hymns and contemporary gospel hits, the concert catered to a diverse range of musical tastes, ensuring there was something for everyone in the audience.

For those who couldn’t attend the concert, Ndenda announced that the live DVD recording would be available in the coming weeks. Fans and avid gospel music followers are eagerly anticipating the release and should keep an eye on Ndenda’s social media channels for updates on availability. This is an incredible opportunity not to be missed!

Ndenda’s journey as a gospel artist has been remarkable. Born in Okakarara and raised in the Osire refugee camp in Otjiwarongo, she discovered her singing talent at a young age. Over the years, she has collaborated with renowned gospel artists such as Dr. Rebecca Malope from South Africa, Maranatha, Vuuyo Johnson, DeeA & Franklin, and Pride Panashe. Ndenda’s musical journey also took her on an intensive tour in Germany with the College of Arts.

Not only is Ndenda a naturally gifted singer, but she is also a trained professional in music. She completed her diploma in African Performing Arts, specializing in Music, at the College of the Arts. Additionally, she is a song composer

and a vocal coach, bringing her expertise and guidance to aspiring musicians. Ndenda’s dedication to her craft has led her to perform at national events such as Heroes Day and Independence Day, further establishing her presence in the music scene.

As she continues to pursue her musical journey, Ndenda is currently working on her first solo album, eagerly anticipated by her growing fan base. To stay updated on her latest releases and performances, fans can subscribe to Ndenda’s YouTube channel, Ndenda Music Channel.

Ndenda’s performance at the live DVD concert was a testament to her resilience, unwavering faith, and the transformative power of gospel music. Through her remarkable talent and heartfelt messages, she aims to touch the lives of listeners, spreading hope and inspiration in every note.

As the concert concluded with resounding applause and heartfelt gratitude from the audience, Ndenda’s impact on the gospel music landscape became undeniable. Her dedication, passion, and God-given talent have propelled her forward, and there is no doubt that Ndenda is destined for even greater heights in her music career.

As Ndenda’s star continues to rise, music supporters and avid gospel music followers eagerly await the release of her live DVD concert, ready to embrace the incredible experience and be moved by the power of her music. – Namibia Daily News