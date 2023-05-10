Join the Excitement: Bank Windhoek Relay Introduces Cycling Category

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, May 10 — The highly anticipated Bank Windhoek Relay is set to make a memorable impact this weekend at the scenic Towerbos Farm on the Daan Viljoen Road in north-western Windhoek. Adding to the excitement, this year’s event will feature a brand-new cycling category.

Unlike traditional running events, the Bank Windhoek Relay stands out as a charitable gathering that embraces inclusivity, teamwork, and a commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle through fitness. Over the past fifteen years, the Relay has successfully raised funds to support various charitable organizations, making it a truly special occasion.

With the theme of ‘Join the Relay Revolution’, this year’s event will take place on Saturday, 13 May 2023. The entry fees are set at N$600 per team of four, with an additional N$50 per entrant for the thrilling kids’ fun runs aimed at children between the ages of nine and 13.

Teams of four will have the opportunity to compete in different relay categories, including walking, running, and the exciting new addition of cycling. Participants can choose to compete as a men’s, women’s, or mixed group. Each team member will contribute by running or walking a distance of five kilometres (km), with the collective effort amounting to an overall 20 km. In the cycling category, team members will cycle for 10 km each, accumulating a team total of 40 km. Registration for teams is available on the Bank Windhoek website, with the deadline set for Thursday, 11 May 2023.

To further engage participants, a Social Media competition will be held during the event. Teams are encouraged to capture their memorable moments by posting photos and selfies on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram with the hashtags #RelayRevolution or #RR. By doing so, they will automatically qualify for the exciting lucky draw, scheduled to take place on the event day. It’s important to note that all proceeds from the Bank Windhoek Relay will be dedicated to supporting essential charity initiatives.

Don’t miss out on this exhilarating event that brings together the spirit of competition, camaraderie, and giving back to the community. Join the Bank Windhoek Relay and be a part of the transformative #RelayRevolution. – Namibia Daily News