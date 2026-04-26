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Trump confirms shooter at White House Correspondents’ Dinner in custody
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Trump confirms shooter at White House Correspondents’ Dinner in custody

April 26, 2026

WASHINGTON, April 26  — U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Saturday that the shooter at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is in custody.

“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social shortly after the incident.

In another post later, Trump said that “law enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately,” noting that “The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition.”

He added that the White House Correspondents’ Dinner will be rescheduled within 30 days. The U.S. Secret Service said in a post on X that it is investigating “a shooting incident near the main magnetometer screening area” at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, in coordination with the Metropolitan Police Department.

“The president and the first lady are safe along (with) all protectees,” the statement said. “One individual is in custody. The condition of those involved is not yet known, and law enforcement is actively assessing the situation.”

Trump has been evacuated from the Dinner after what appears to be a security incident at the event, according to a live broadcast on Saturday night.

Attendees were seen on the live broadcast ducking around their tables and taking cover. Multiple news outlets reported that gunshots were heard in the ballroom at the Washington Hilton Hotel.

This would mark Trump’s first time attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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