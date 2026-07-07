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Ethiopia earns record 10.7-bln-USD export revenue in 2025/26 fiscal year
Africa

Ethiopia earns record 10.7-bln-USD export revenue in 2025/26 fiscal year

July 7, 2026

ADDIS ABABA, July 7– Ethiopia earned a record 10.7 billion U.S. dollars in export revenue during the 2025/2026 fiscal year, up by 29 percent year on year, Minister of Trade and Regional Integration Kassahun Gofe has said.

Gofe said on Monday that export revenue for the fiscal year, which ends on July 7, exceeded the set target by 14 percent. In the previous fiscal year, Ethiopia generated 8.3 billion dollars in annual export revenue.

He described the revenue as an unprecedented success in the history of the country’s foreign trade, attributing the record performance to ongoing reform efforts, improving market access and increasing foreign currency inflows.

Ethiopia has prioritized export growth as part of its broader macroeconomic reform program, with coffee, oilseeds, gold, horticulture and livestock products remaining among the country’s largest export earners, according to the minister.

As the birthplace of Arabica coffee, the East African country generated a record 3 billion dollars from coffee exports during the concluding 2025/2026 Ethiopian fiscal year, according to the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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