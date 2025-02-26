Trending Now
(China Economic Roundtable) China exerts efforts to build diversified food supply system
(250128) -- BEIJING, Jan. 28, 2025 (Xinhua) -- People have reunion meals at a restaurant in Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 28, 2025. Dining with family members in a reunion meal has been a cherished tradition for the Chinese on the eve of the Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Photo by Xiao Benxiang/Xinhua)
February 26, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 26  — The wide variety of dishes served at gatherings during traditional Chinese festivals reflects the country’s commitment to establishing a diversified food supply system, Wang Jinchen, an official of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said on the latest episode of the China Economic Roundtable, an all-media talk show hosted by Xinhua News Agency.

This year’s “No. 1 central document,” released on Sunday, stresses that work must be done to build a diversified food supply system and adopt an all-encompassing approach to agriculture and food.

It says that efforts will be made to expand food resources through multiple channels, such as by promoting the high-quality development of fisheries, increasing the supply of food from forests, and enhancing the development of the edible mushroom industry.

Last September, China issued a document on accelerating the establishment of a diversified food supply system to guarantee grain security and build up the country’s strength in agriculture.

To implement the directives of these documents, it is necessary to ensure and enhance national food security, Wang said, stressing that a diversified food supply system cannot be achieved without the support of all kinds of resource factors.

Next, the ministry will work with other relevant authorities to enhance collaboration, facilitating the convergence of various food resources to work toward the development of a diversified food system, he said. (Xinhua)

