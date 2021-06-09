Windhoek, June 9–In the “New Normal” workplace culture has become the latest buzzword for both employees and employers. Working in ever-changing realities brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the fore has raised the importance of guarding mindfulness and mental health, as well as maintaining conducive environments for teams to perform despite the socio-economic climate.

Whether working remotely or alternating times at the office, more and more Namibians are taking a careful look at how their organization’s leadership, values, interactions and attitudes contribute to the emotional and social environment of the workplace.

Nedbank Namibia’s Taleni Nengola finds that what she enjoys most about her job is team collaboration. “My team shares a similar vision for the department and the Bank at large,” Besides team spirit, they place high value on maintaining a good work-life balance, “which I believe is an important aspect of a healthy work environment,” she adds.

Taleni is a Finance Manager at Nedbank and a qualified chartered accountant with a Post-Graduate Diploma in Accounting (DipAcc). She believes that a unique trait of her team is their openness with one another, knowing that every contribution is valued.

During the huge uncertainty in 2020, personnel needed to take bold steps to function, and the financial team pulled together in remarkable ways guaranteeing that no deadlines were missed, no payments were late, and all salaries were paid on time. This team cohesion brought in a level of assurance to the business and the greater Nedbank family.

The Finance team also helped to distribute food vouchers that were generously donated to all staff from Nedbank Namibia. “Finance came together during a difficult time ensuring the Bank remains 100% operational and by supporting the various departments,” Taleni proudly recalls. Some of their accomplishments were contributions to the elderly through Meals on Wheels and donations to a local school to provide girls with breakfast and toiletries.

A healthy work culture leads to satisfied employees and enhanced productivity, as emphasised by Taleni’s reflections on Nedbank Namibia’s work culture. “I cannot place enough emphasis on the importance of having a good work culture in an organisation. The Bank is large, which is why it’s important to remember that culture is made up of the actions and attitudes of every single person, no matter their level or position. I believe that a good work culture provides the foundation for employee satisfaction, which leads to increased productivity.”

Taleni further reveals how her team maintains a positive attitude, “The words that come to mind are efficient, connected, collaborative, motivated, respectful, inclusive and fun”. Positivity resonates in every team member and this has set the bar. Traditionally, number crunchers are not seen as fun-loving, but for Taleni and her team, fun, motivation and efficiency all work together. The role of leadership in the work culture debate brings insight, as the strongest cultures attract and keep talent. “Our optimistic spirit comes from the top. The CFO leads by example and has certainly influence our team culture for the better,” Taleni adds.

Taleni’s team has been a beacon of survival during a challenging period in time and her authentic love for people always inspires her. Besides her resolute faith, she actively seeks to positively influence people around her. It is clear that having a heart for your job and your people can sets the right tone for creating a job and a team you look forward to being with every day.

Throughout this pandemic, one of the most important lessons she has learnt is to prioritize relationships with the people you love. “Everything can change in an instant, so it’s important to be intentional about letting your loved ones know how you feel about them.”

Keeping a demanding career in finance on track and working as a functional team that feels like family makes Taleni’s job sound like something many yearn for. “I am inspired by my vision for my future. I visit it frequently to ensure that I am working towards a life and career I can be proud of,” the visionary Taleni concludes.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info