Zambia arrests 14 government officials over corruption

LUSAKA, Oct. 21 — Zambia’s anti-corruption agency has arrested 14 former and current government officials over graft offenses.

The 14, including a former permanent secretary, were arrested for failure to follow procedures and for fraudulent false accounting, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Former Southern Province permanent secretary Sibanze Simuchoba and two other officials were arrested for failure to follow applicable procedures in the manner they authorized transfer of funds from a named account without the approval of the secretary to the Treasury; 11 other officials from Choma district were arrested for fraudulent false accounting.

The 14 are expected to appear in court on Nov. 3, according to the ACC statement.

President Hakainde Hichilema’s government has placed the fight against corruption on top of its agenda, vowing to expose and punish both past and current offenders. – XINHUA