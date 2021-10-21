Trending Now
Home WorldAfrica Zambia arrests 14 government officials over corruption
Zambia arrests 14 government officials over corruption
LUSAKA, Aug. 16, 2021- Hakainde Hichilema talks with supporters after casting a vote at a polling station in Lusaka, Zambia (Photo by Martin Mbangweta/Xinhua)
Africa

October 21, 2021

LUSAKA, Oct. 21 — Zambia’s anti-corruption agency has arrested 14 former and current government officials over graft offenses.
The 14, including a former permanent secretary, were arrested for failure to follow procedures and for fraudulent false accounting, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Former Southern Province permanent secretary Sibanze Simuchoba and two other officials were arrested for failure to follow applicable procedures in the manner they authorized transfer of funds from a named account without the approval of the secretary to the Treasury; 11 other officials from Choma district were arrested for fraudulent false accounting.

The 14 are expected to appear in court on Nov. 3, according to the ACC statement.
President Hakainde Hichilema’s government has placed the fight against corruption on top of its agenda, vowing to expose and punish both past and current offenders. – XINHUA

