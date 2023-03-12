Winter Carnival in Namibia Goes Beyond German Culture with Inclusive Events

By Patient Bunga

WINDHOEK, March 12 — Namibia Brewery Limited (NBL) has pledged its support for the upcoming Wika Carnival in Namibia as the key sponsor. The carnival, which is a signature event for Namibia, has been celebrated for many years and has become an annual highlight for the country. This year, NBL has invested more money into the event to expand its patronage and make it more attractive to the Namibian population at large.

In an interview with Bunga Patient from Namibia Daily News, Marco Wenk, the NBL manager, said that the carnival is seen as a German event and that NBL wants to expand it to include all Namibians. He explained that the carnival program for this year is inclusive and will allow everyone to be part of it. The carnival will also have two international evenings to ensure that non-German speakers can enjoy the experience.

Wenk noted that events are crucial at this point in time and that NBL is part of more events than any other entity in Namibia to create experiences and fun elements necessary for Namibians to enjoy themselves. He acknowledged that COVID has been a tough time for Namibia, and it is up to entities like NBL to say that it’s over and to enjoy themselves, while always practising responsible consumption.

Regarding NBL’s involvement in ensuring cultural inclusivity, Wenk said that NBL is happy to up its involvement in sponsorship. He emphasized that many of the events hosted during March are inclusive events, meaning they’re not just German-speaking events. He highlighted that responsible consumption is vital for NBL, and it is crucial that people understand and live by responsible consumption. NBL has partnered with entities that ensure people can consume responsibly and get home safely, such as their sponsorship with LEFA, which provides taxi fares for people to get home. – Namibia Daily News