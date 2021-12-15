Confucius institute injects impetus in blooming China-Namibia relations

WINDHOEK, Dec. 15 — Young Namibians learning the Chinese language at the Confucius Institute at the University of Namibia maximize their acquired language skills to seize opportunities.

Grace Nande, 23, enrolled for the Chinese language course at the Institute in 2016. Nande, who is now in her fourth year of studies at the university, the motivated by her grandmother, who had traveled to China, with personal interest and curiosity behind her inclination to pursue the Chinese language course.

Today, learning the Chinese language presented her with opportunities she once thought were far-fetched.

In 2017, she was one of the students chosen by Confucius Institute to participate in the Summer Camp in Beijing, China. A total of 90 students took part in the summer camp program until 2019.

According to Nande, this was an excellent opportunity for language skills exchange and exposing her to the Chinese culture and ancient history, visiting sites such as the Great Wall and Tiananmen Square.

“I also got to experience the modern part of Beijing including advanced technologies, the National Grand Theatre and Confucius Institute headquarter. I never dreamt that I would ever visit China, learning the Chinese language enabled that, Nande said on Monday.

Learning the Chinese language has also inspired her to start a blog and digital platform YouTube channel, where she shares what she knows about the language and learning experiences with others.

Nande hopes to transform the channel into a tutorial hub and venture and generate an income while helping people learn the Chinese language in Namibia and beyond.

Soin Ndalimbililwa started learning the Chinese language in 2017 while in grade 11 (secondary school). The same year, she took part in the Chinese Proficiency Bridge Competition for secondary school learners and won first place.

“Getting myself a chance to participate in the international competition in China is my greatest achievement. My future plan is to one day create an application (app) that translates my native language into Chinese to bridge the language barrier,” Ndalimbililwa said.

Sadam Hamunyela, 26, is also pursuing the Chinese language at the Institute. He said that learning the Chinese language allowed him to diversify opportunities.

“I was offered part-time translation jobs by a Chinese company based in Namibia,” said Hamunyela, who has been studying the Chinese language at the Institute for three years now.

Hamunyela’s ability to speak the Chinese language has also bridged communication barriers with Chinese people living in Namibia. Speaking the Chinese language has framed him into a global citizen and complimentary social fabric within Namibia.

“Even when I go to the popular China Town industrial area in the national capital, Windhoek, I can interact with the Chinese people,” he said.

Meanwhile, students also share the Chinese culture in their social environments, such as friends, family members, and broader communities.

“I share what I learn with my family and community to help demystify the myths that the Chinese language is difficult to learn. I even initiated Chinese cooking food and listening to Chinese music,” Nande said.

In the interim, Namibian youth attached to the Institute are also eyeing significant educational and economic opportunities amid blossoming China-Namibia bilateral ties.

While China’s global projects also inspire Hamunyela to master the Chinese language. “As a country, we have excellent ties with China, which comes with many opportunities. Certainly, we hope to extend skills and maximize on projects such as the Belt and Road Initiative,” Hamunyela added.

Liu Dianbo, director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Namibia, said that the chance to learn the Chinese language had been well-received in Namibia, attracting more than 5,900 Namibians who have learned Chinese courses since the opening of the Institute in 2013.

According to Liu, complementary to teaching, the Institute was set up to promote China-Namibia relations through cultural exchange and other opportunities available. These included the celebration of traditional Chinese festivals and participation of students in the final Chinese Bridge Competition every year except for the two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic — with more than 20 students visiting China under the Chinese Bridge competition and more than 15 students obtained a Confucius Institute scholarship.

“Certainly, learning the Chinese language for locals speaks to create opportunities, further build locals’ capacity, and contribute to national development through the Confucius Institute,” Liu said.

The Confucius Institute has established 15 Chinese teaching sites in Windhoek and the towns Ongwediva, Rundu, Walvis Bay, and Swakopmund.

Dr. Marius Kudumo, director of international relations at a local university, said that learning the Chinese language in Namibia is a key to building strong relations between Namibia and China and promoting intercultural ties.

“Ultimately, it would enhance understanding, yield multiple benefits and serve a competitive advantage for young Namibians,” Kudumo said.

Apart from the jobs and study opportunities, it translates to knowledge acquisition, which, through China-Namibia bilateral ties, equips youth to acquire the attitude of self-reliance and hard work, according to Kudumo.

“In this way, the youth can maximize on China-Namibia relations and, may influence Namibia’s positioning,” Kudumo said. (Xinhua)