2 Iraqi paramilitary members killed in U.S.-Israeli airstrikes

BAGHDAD, March 19– Iraq’s paramilitary Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said Thursday that two of its members were killed and several others wounded in U.S.-Israeli airstrikes.

In a statement, the PMF said an Israeli-U.S. airstrike targeted the 4th Regiment of the 30th Brigade in the northern Nineveh province in the morning, killing one member and injuring two others.

This follows an earlier Israeli-U.S. strike on the 31st Brigade in Iraq’s central Salahuddin province, which killed one and caused several injuries, according to a separate statement.

The PMF noted “great difficulties” in evacuating the wounded due to the continued presence of “enemy aircraft,” which have deliberately targeted ambulance crews on multiple occasions.

The group also confirmed that the headquarters of its 6th Brigade in the Baiji district of Salahuddin also came under a U.S.-Israeli strike at dawn, in which three people were wounded.

It added that the units were performing their role in protecting the region and maintaining the country’s sovereignty at the time of the attacks.

The group reported that dozens of its members have been killed in similar attacks in recent days, which it attributes to U.S.-Israeli operations. (Xinhua / Namibia Daily News)

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