Sweden to deploy Gripen jets for NATO Arctic Sentry operations around Greenland

HELSINKI, Feb. 12 — The Swedish Ministry of Defense on Thursday announced a plan to contribute JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets to NATO’s newly established Arctic Sentry operation to help bolster security in the Arctic and the High North.

The ministry said that Sweden will initially provide Gripen aircraft in the area around Iceland and Greenland.

Noting that the Arctic is gaining strategic importance, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said, “By participating in Arctic Sentry, we show that we are a solidaristic and active ally that takes responsibility for our shared security.”

He added that Sweden’s contribution would “strengthen deterrence, protect our joint interests and contribute to stability” in a region “crucial for Europe and transatlantic cooperation.”

According to Swedish Television (SVT), two Swedish fighter jets deployed in Iceland will operate around Greenland, with their primary duty to monitor the airspace. They will be joined by four aircraft from Germany.

The Swedish ministry described Arctic Sentry as an umbrella operation coordinating several ongoing and future NATO activities in the Arctic region, including Denmark-led Arctic Endurance and Norway-led Cold Response.

“We can confirm that planning for Arctic Sentry is underway,” an anonymous NATO official told Xinhua earlier, without providing further details.

“Icelandic Air Policing will become part of Arctic Sentry,” Therese Akerstedt, head of communications at the Swedish Air Force, told SVT on Thursday, adding that NATO has not yet issued specific orders for the aircraft to land in Greenland or to conduct dedicated surveillance of Greenland.

Defense Minister Pal Jonson said NATO needs to strengthen its presence and situational awareness in the Arctic. “We contribute with competence, capability and resources to strengthen deterrence and protect critical infrastructure,” he said.

Sweden’s move follows repeated comments by U.S. President Donald Trump that he wants to acquire Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, sparking strong opposition across Europe. Iceland is a NATO member but has no air force of its own.

On Tuesday, Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said in an interview with Danish Broadcasting Corporation that despite the resumption of diplomatic talks with the U.S. government, Washington’s desire to take over Greenland remains. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 23