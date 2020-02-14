Barca face Getafe in contrast of styles in Camp Nou

MADRID, Feb. 14 -- FC Barcelona will hope that history is on their side when they entertain third place Getafe in the Camp Nou stadium on Saturday afternoon. Getafe have never won at Barca's home ground, with 12 defeats and four draws in their 16 previous visits to the Camp Nou, with Leo Messi playing the role as their torturer-in-chief. The Argentine has netted 19 goals in 24 appearances against Getafe and his coach Quique Setien will be looking for more of the same against a rival that, nevertheless, promises to be tougher to beat than ever. The side from the south of Madrid are currently third in the Liga Santander with wins against Athletic Club and Valencia giving them a very real chance of playing in next season's Champions League. There is a huge contrast in style between Setien's pure passing game and Getafe's organization which looks to deny their rivals time and space on the ball, with players willing to break up their rivals' football with niggling fouls. Meanwhile Getafe strikers Jaime Mata, Angel Rodriguez and Jorge Molina are a potent threat with a mix of styles, with Rodriguez even being mooted as a possible short term replacement by Barca for Luis Suarez. Setien and Getafe coach Pepe Bordalas have crossed words in the past and there is no love lost between the two men in the dugout, which could add to the tension if Getafe are able to frustrate Barca on Saturday. Barcelona should have Gerard Pique available after suspension and a slight groin injury he picked up in his side's Copa del Rey defeat away at Bilbao just over a week ago, but there are doubts over Samuel Umtiti, while Nelson Semedo has been struggling with tonsillitis and Clement Lenglet is suspended after his sending off against Betis last weekend. Meanwhile Suarez and Ousmane Dembele are long term injuries in attack with Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati likely to accompany Messi for a game Barca need to win to put pressure on Real Madrid ahead of the league leader's game at home to Celta Vigo on Sunday night. Xinhua