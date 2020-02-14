Former PM vows to save Lebanon from current crisis

BEIRUT, Feb. 14 -- Lebanon's former Prime Minister Saad Hariri vowed on Friday to pursue his father's path to face the crisis prevailing in the country, MTV local TV Channel reported. "I will not spare any efforts to defend Lebanon and its people whether I was in the government or outside of it. Not only Rafic Hariri's path will stay but it will begin all over again," Hariri said during the commemoration of his father's 15th anniversary. Thousands of people flocked to Hariri's Beirut Residence to participate in the commemoration event and reiterate their support for Hariri. The event witnessed the participation of political figures from March 14 alliance, the Saudi ambassador to Lebanon and the supporters of Future Movement headed by Hariri. Hariri gave an overview of his experience in the cabinet during President Michel Aoun's era. He said he had to reach a consensus with Aoun for him to be elected as President in a bid to secure the political stability of Lebanon and activate the economy. Xinhua