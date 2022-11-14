Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia Update: 6 killed, 53 wounded in “bomb attack” in Türkiye’s Istanbul: president
Update: 6 killed, 53 wounded in “bomb attack” in Türkiye’s Istanbul: president
Asia

Update: 6 killed, 53 wounded in “bomb attack” in Türkiye’s Istanbul: president

November 14, 2022

ISTANBUL, Nov. 13 — At least six people were killed, and 53 others were wounded in a “bomb attack” in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Sunday.
“Immediately after the treacherous attack, security and health units were sent to the scene of the incident, and the wounded were quickly transferred to the surrounding hospitals,” the president was quoted as saying by the Ihlas News Agency.
“Efforts to take over Türkiye through terrorism will not work,” Erdogan added.
Erdogan made the statement at the Ataturk Airport in Istanbul prior to his departure to Indonesia for the upcoming G20 summit.
The explosion hit the busy pedestrian Istiklal avenue on the European side of the city at 4:20 p.m. local time (1320 GMT).
The sound of the blast rippled through the entire historic Beyoglu district and caused severe panic, local media reported. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 27
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Xi stresses role of revolutionary cultural relics in...

March 30, 2021

Japan confident of hosting Tokyo Olympics despite coronavirus,...

February 21, 2020

S.Korean military believes DPRK fires short-range missile into...

September 28, 2021

CPC Congress: 181 countries now have diplomatic ties...

October 20, 2022

China’s top legislator meets Zambian president

September 1, 2018

China, African countries to strengthen media cooperation

August 25, 2022

Japan approves domestic use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

July 30, 2021

Commissioner’s office of Chinese foreign ministry urges foreign...

July 31, 2021

Germany should not be involved in trade war...

September 24, 2021

China prepared to play all FIFA World Cup...

August 23, 2021