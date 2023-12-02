Trending Now
Home InternationalHEALTH Death toll from cholera outbreak in Ethiopia surpasses 400: WHO
Death toll from cholera outbreak in Ethiopia surpasses 400: WHO
HEALTH

Death toll from cholera outbreak in Ethiopia surpasses 400: WHO

December 2, 2023

ADDIS ABABA, Dec. 2 — An ongoing cholera outbreak in Ethiopia has claimed more than 400 lives so far, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Friday in its latest situation update.

The latest health cluster bulletin for Ethiopia warned that the ongoing flooding incidents in different parts of the East African country have further exacerbated the spread of cholera in the country.

According to the report, there is a 12 percent increase in the number of cholera deaths during November compared to the preceding month, with 28,333 cholera cases reported as of Nov. 29, including 404 deaths.

Amid an increase in the number of cholera-related deaths, there is also an increase in the case fatality rate, reaching 1.43 percent by the end of November, when compared to 1.37 percent during the start of November, it said.

The report further indicated an increase in the number of districts with active cholera outbreaks from 81 on Nov. 1 to 97 on Nov. 29.

It said the cholera outbreak has been controlled in 198 districts out of the total 295 districts that reported cholera cases since the start of the outbreak in August 2022.

As part of the ongoing response efforts, the report said over 8.3 million people have so far been vaccinated with one dose of oral cholera vaccine across 72 districts in different regions of the East African country.

Various UN agencies and humanitarian partners have been calling for durable solutions to address the root causes of recurrent cholera outbreaks, which include poor-quality drinking water and open defecation.

Various reports have expressed concern that fecal contamination of drinking water is the main source of cholera in the country, with most cholera patients using unsafe drinking water. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 22
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Teenage girl with ‘inoperable’ tumour undergoes life-changing surgery

April 19, 2023

First monkeypox detected in South Africa

June 23, 2022

UK COVID alert level raised to second highest...

December 12, 2021

African Union, Singapore establish framework for mutual recognition...

May 19, 2022

Israel opens borders to unvaccinated tourists

March 1, 2022

Zimbabwe to ban unvaccinated from public transport as...

December 8, 2021

“Deltacron” has indeed come

March 15, 2022

Over 80 mln doses of polio vaccine for...

March 19, 2022

Progress in HIV care for children, pregnant women...

November 29, 2022

Chinese medical team to provide free cataract surgeries...

November 15, 2023
Make your brand stand out!



100% secure your website.