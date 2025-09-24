Zimbabwean blueberry farmers set sights on China’s lucrative market

HARARE, Sept. 24 — Inside a greenhouse located in Zimbabwe’s Mashonaland West Province, workers carefully hand-pick fresh blueberries from lush green shrubs, ensuring only the best fruit makes it to the baskets.

In recent years, Zimbabwe’s blueberry industry has grown rapidly, bringing local farmers higher incomes. This year, producers are setting their sights on exporting blueberries to China, one of the world’s largest and most lucrative markets.

Earlier this month, Zimbabwe signed a trade agreement allowing fresh blueberry exports to China, a move farmers say will spur production to meet the surge in demand.

“It is a huge market. They are the biggest exporters of blueberries, among the biggest growers of blueberries, and also one of the biggest importers of blueberries. So, it really has taken off there,” said Alistair Campbell, a blueberry farmer from the province.

Supported by favorable climate conditions, increased agricultural investment, and rising demand for this healthy food, Zimbabwe’s blueberry industry is expanding. According to the country’s Horticultural Development Council (HDC), production is expected to rise from 8,000 metric tons in 2024 to 12,000 metric tons in 2025.

Farmers believe that Zimbabwe’s strategic geographic location — allowing early access to global markets — gives the country a competitive edge.

“Our product is well received. We get big, nice-tasting berries. And it’s well-received in the market thus far. We just need more scale, more blueberries,” Campbell said, adding that the opportunity to export to China positions Zimbabwe as a significant player in blueberry production. “We really need to get things moving pretty quickly.

We hope to have some really good engagements with government to see what we can get done there, and also with funders to make sure that we get enough plants in the ground to satisfy at least a part of that Chinese market,” he added.

In a statement following the signing of the blueberry export agreement, the HDC called for policies to increase investment, expand production to required volumes, and ensure that Zimbabwe’s blueberries consistently meet China’s quality and phytosanitary standards.

Joseph Kakoto, president of the Zimbabwe Young Farmers Association for Sustainable Development, a youth-led organization, expressed optimism about the growth prospects of the Chinese export market, saying the protocol would attract new investment in plantations, packhouses, and cold chain infrastructure, creating jobs along the value chain.

“This protocol is a win-win. Zimbabwe gains access to a lucrative market, while China secures reliable food imports,” Kakoto told Xinhua. The deal, he said, signals Zimbabwe’s entry into high-value horticultural exports such as blueberries, opening the door to greater foreign currency earnings and investment.

“I am very confident about the Chinese market because it is huge and steadily growing with a rising middle class that demands healthy premium foods such as blueberries. Zimbabwe’s climate and soil are highly suitable for premium berries, giving us a competitive edge,” he said. (Xinhua)

