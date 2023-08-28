UNICEF Representative’s Farewell Acknowledges Successful Partnership

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

WINDHOEK, August 28 — A heartfelt farewell meeting between outgoing UNICEF Country Representative, Rachel Odede, and Prof Peter Katjavivi, the Speaker of the National Assembly, marked the culmination of a productive partnership between the National Assembly and UNICEF Namibia. This collaboration has yielded significant advancements in child-focused legislation, oversight mechanisms, and global involvement for the betterment of children’s welfare.

During the meeting, Prof Katjavivi conveyed his deep appreciation for Odede’s unwavering commitment and support during her tenure. He underscored the positive outcomes that emerged from the partnership between the National Assembly and UNICEF Namibia. These achievements encompass the development of vital legislation, effective oversight protocols, and an augmented dedication to ensuring the welfare of Namibia’s children.

In her response, Odede expressed gratitude for the six years she spent in Namibia, extending her service by two years beyond the standard term for UNICEF Representatives. She acknowledged the tangible progress made during her tenure and highlighted the importance of establishing a robust foundation for continued engagement with the Namibian government.

“My departure from Namibia is bittersweet, as I depart with a sense of accomplishment due to the visible results of our collaborative efforts,” Odede affirmed. “My extended stay allowed me to deepen our engagement and set the stage for ongoing collaboration with the government.”

The farewell meeting served as a testament to the successful alliance between the National Assembly and UNICEF Namibia, a partnership that has significantly advanced the rights and well-being of the country’s children. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation, ensuring the sustainability and progression of initiatives aimed at enhancing the lives of Namibian children.

As Rachel Odede bids farewell to Namibia, her impactful contributions and the robust foundation she has helped establish stand as a lasting legacy for future endeavors aimed at safeguarding the rights and welfare of the country’s children.

Namibia Daily News