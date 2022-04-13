Zambia to export additional power to Namibia

LUSAKA, April 13 — Zambia will start exporting an additional 80 MW of electricity to Namibia following an agreement signed by the utility companies of the two countries on Tuesday in Lusaka.

Zambia’s Zesco Limited and Namibia’s Nampower signed a power supply agreement for the export of an additional 80 MW in addition to 100 MW being exported after the first agreement was signed in 2020.

Victor Mapani, the Managing Director of Zesco Limited, said the signing of the agreement demonstrated the continued cooperation and trust between the two utilities.

According to him, being a member of the Southern African Power Pool has created opportunities for Zesco to play a major role in trade in the regional power blocks.

Kahenge Haulofu, the Managing Director of Nampower said the agreement demonstrated the relationship that exists between the two companies over the years.

He said such collaboration will make a meaningful contribution to the economies of the two countries. (Xinhua)