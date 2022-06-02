Teenager arrested for raping a child at Omufituwanauyala

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, June 2 – The Omusati police have arrested a 17-year-old Angolan male for raping a 4-year-old girl on Tuesday around 12h00 at Omufituwanauyala village in the Anamulenge constituency.

The complainant, the biological mother of the victim, alleged the suspect, a domestic worker originally from Okahama village in Angola, went with the victim to a neighbour’s house. On returning the child complained about pain between her legs

Namibian Police Deputy Commissioner, Moses Simaho, said the suspect had been arrested and was due to appear in the Outapi Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. The investigation continues. – Namibia Daily News

CAST YOUR VOTES: Let the people decide on our subscription fee.