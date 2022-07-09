11 arrested over 11 rhino carcasses found at Etosha

By Joe-Chintha Garises

WINDHOEK, July 9 -– Eleven suspects in the recent discovery of the 11 rhino carcasses in Etosha National Park believed to have been killed by poachers between 01 and 14 June 2022 have been arrested.

The arrests were confirmed by Romeo Muyunda the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism spokesperson in a media release on 09 July 2022.

He said the suspects were arrested in four incidents in regions adjacent to the national park by a joint ministry, police, NDF, Intelligence and the Blue Rhino Task Force operation.

“All the suspects and confiscated items are linked to the recent rhino poaching incidents in Etosha National Park.

“During the joint operation, two vehicles, five rifles, ammunition, axes, knives as well as about N$50000 in cash found in the possession of the accused persons during their arrests were confiscated,” he said.

Muyunda said the confiscated items are subject to thorough investigations to establish positive to with the carcasses.

He said all the 11 accused persons have appeared separately in the Ondangwa, Tsumeb and Okahao magistrates’ courts and they were remanded in custody. Their cases were postponed to 24 August, 08 August, and 03 October 2022 to allow for further investigations.

Muyunda said the suspects face four charges each that are connected to rhino poaching.

He said the joint operation also continues to affect pre-emptive arrests of suspects before they get to poach and this is a clear indication that the joint law enforcement operation is producing results.

He said suspects in almost all rhino carcasses discovered, have been arrested.

“This should serve as a stern warning to would-be poachers that they may be killing our rhinos or other wildlife species, but our relentless law enforcement agents will get them.

“I want to remind criminals that the law on poaching was amended to increase penalties for poaching of rhinos to N$25 million up from N$200 000 and prison sentences are 25 years up from 20 years,” Romeo added.

He said law enforcement agents are on the ground, in all national parks and conservation areas to ensure that wildlife is protected and that what happened in Etosha does not happen again.