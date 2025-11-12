Trending Now
National

Residents in Federation location cry over uncollected rubbish

November 12, 2025

By Vetiraije Vii Ngombe

OKAHANDJA, Nov.12 Residents of Federation Location are living in unpleasant conditions as piles of rubbish continue to build up around their homes and fences. The waste, which includes used nappies and other household items, starts to rot within days, releasing a strong stench that fills the air.

“We are tired of this smell every day,” said one resident, adding that the uncollected rubbish attracts flies and stray animals. “The municipality does not give us dustbins, and sometimes they take two weeks or more before they collect the trash.”

Another resident said the situation worsens after weekends, as people throw rubbish anywhere, especially near fences. “It makes the whole area look dirty and unsafe for our children,” she added.

When Namibia Daily News contacted the Okahandja Municipality for comment, officials said they would send a cleaning team to the area — but gave no further details on when or whether dustbins would be provided.

Residents are now calling on the municipality to provide proper waste collection services and ensure that rubbish is collected regularly to keep their community clean and safe.

