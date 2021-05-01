Zambia engages private sector to ramp up COVID-19 testing at border entries

LUSAKA, May 1 — The Zambian government said on Saturday that it has engaged the private sector to ramp up COVID-19 testings at border entries amidst a surge in cases in other parts of the world due to the third wave.

Minister of Health Jonas Chanda said the ministry has since issued approved testing guidelines for the private sector to set up laboratories at points of entry.

“This is in order to enhance our ability to rapidly detect and avoid importation of varying and mutated strains of COVID-19 as well as other diseases,” he said in a statement.

According to him, the government has heightened surveillance measures in view of reports of varying strains of the pandemic being reported around the world causing an upsurge in cases and deaths.

He however expressed gratitude that the country has recorded a positivity rate of one percent in the last two weeks from tests done, showing reduced community transmission.

Meanwhile, the Zambian minister has expressed satisfaction at the upward trajectory of vaccination numbers since the launch of the program last month.

He said the ministry has increased the number of vaccination centers across the country which currently stands at 236 and aims to capture as many people as possible. (Xinhua)