Asia, Europe can be powerful force for peace, stability, prosperity: Cambodian FM

March 1, 2026

PHNOM PENH, March 1  — Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn said on Sunday that Asia and Europe, together, can be a powerful force for peace, stability, and prosperity.

Sokhonn, who is also a deputy prime minister, said in a message to mark the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Day. “On the celebration of the 30th anniversary of ASEM, I am pleased to extend, on behalf of the Royal Government and people of the Kingdom of Cambodia, warm greetings and best wishes for peace, happiness, sustainable development and lasting prosperity to all the peoples of Asia and Europe,” he said.

“For three decades, the ASEM has served as a vital platform for dialogue, cooperation, and mutual understanding,” he added.

Sokhonn said that bringing together partners from Asia and Europe, including countries and institutions such as the European Union and the ASEAN Secretariat, ASEM represents more than half of the world’s GDP, population, trade, and tourism. “It is a bridge between continents, linking cultures, economies, and people,” he said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

