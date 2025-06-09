Xi, Myanmar leader exchange congratulations on 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties

BEIJING, June 9 — Chinese President Xi Jinping and Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing on Sunday exchanged congratulations on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

In his message, Xi said that over the past 75 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the “Paukphaw” (fraternal) friendship between China and Myanmar has stood the test of time and grown even stronger.

Upholding the jointly advocated Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and the Bandung Spirit, the two countries have been committed to good neighborliness, deepened mutually beneficial cooperation, and firmly supported each other on issues regarding their respective core interests and major concerns, setting a fine example of friendly exchange between countries, he said.

Xi recalled his meeting with Min Aung Hlaing in Russia in May, when the two leaders reached important consensus on building the China-Myanmar community with a shared future.

China attaches great importance to the development of its ties with Myanmar and stands ready to work with Myanmar to take the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to accelerate high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, jointly implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative and push for solid progress in building the China-Myanmar community with a shared future, so as to deliver more benefits to the two peoples, Xi stressed.

For his part, Min Aung Hlaing said that Xi’s historic visit to Myanmar in 2020 opened a new chapter in building the Myanmar-China community with a shared future.

After a powerful earthquake struck Myanmar earlier this year, the Chinese government and people offered humanitarian assistance promptly, fully demonstrating the deep friendship between our two peoples in standing together through thick and thin and helping each other in times of difficulties, he said.

Min Aung Hlaing hailed his meeting with Xi in Moscow as fruitful, as they reached important consensus on deepening strategic cooperation. He also expressed gratitude to China for its firm support of Myanmar’s efforts to achieve peace and stability, national reconciliation and economic development.

The Myanmar leader said he looks forward to accelerating cooperation with China across various fields and forging a stronger, more resilient and mutually beneficial partnership.

Also on Sunday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang exchanged congratulations with Min Aung Hlaing.

Li said that over the past 75 years, thanks to joint efforts from both sides, significant progress has been made in friendly exchanges and practical cooperation in various fields.

Li voiced his readiness to work with Min Aung Hlaing to deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries and advance solid progress in building the China-Myanmar community with a shared future, so as to inject new momentum into respective development.

Under the guidance of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, steady growth has been achieved in Myanmar-China relations, said Min Aung Hlaing, voicing willingness to work with China to jointly build the community with a shared future so as to better benefit the two peoples. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 69