Xi Focus: Xi stresses healthy, high-quality development of private sector

BEIJING, March 8 — President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, on Monday urged proper guidance for the healthy and high-quality development of the private sector.

Xi made the remarks when visiting national political advisors from the China National Democratic Construction Association and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, who are attending the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). He participated in their joint group meeting and listened to their comments and suggestions.

Xi stressed that the CPC Central Committee always unswervingly consolidates and develops the public sector, and unswervingly encourages, supports and guides the development of the non-public sector.

The CPC Central Committee always maintains that the non-public sector’s status and functions in the country’s economic and social development have not changed, the principle and policies to unswervingly encourage, support and guide the development of the sector have not changed, and the principle and policies to provide a sound environment and more opportunities to the sector have not changed, Xi said.

He also said the CPC Central Committee always believes that private enterprises and entrepreneurs “belong to our own family.”

Xi extended festive greetings and best wishes to the country’s women of all ethnic groups and from all walks of life ahead of International Women’s Day, which falls on March 8.

Wang Huning, Cai Qi and Ding Xuexiang, members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, joined the visit and discussion.

Xi said that the year 2022 was of great importance in the history of the CPC and the country as it saw fruitful achievements in the cause of the Party and the country.

The past five years have been truly momentous and remarkable, Xi said.

China registered an annual average economic growth rate of 5.2 percent during the period, won the critical battle against poverty as scheduled, finished building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and embarked on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in all respects, he said.

Xi stressed the need to stay calm, maintain resolve, pursue progress while ensuring stability, take active steps, unite as one and have the courage to fight as the country faces profound and complex changes in both the domestic and international landscape.

Xi hailed the private sector as an important force in the endeavour to realize the two centenary goals and the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

Efforts should be made to optimize the environment for private enterprises’ development, remove institutional barriers that impede their participation in market competition in a fair manner, protect their property rights and the rights and interests of entrepreneurs in accordance with the law, and ensure the equal treatment of private enterprises and state-owned enterprises, Xi said.

Xi stressed more effective measures to assist the development of micro, small and medium-sized firms as well as self-employed individuals, and support the platform enterprises in playing a bigger role in creating jobs, expanding consumption and international competition.

Efforts should be made to put in place a cordial and clean relationship between government and business, Xi said.

Private firms should take the initiative to pursue high-quality development, Xi said. The investment of private capital should be energized, and more private capital should be encouraged and attracted into major state projects and key industrial and supply chain projects, he noted.

Xi also underlined the need to regulate all types of capital according to laws and guide their sound development, and effectively prevent and defuse systemic financial risks.

Noting that Chinese modernization is the modernization of common prosperity for all, Xi said both state-owned and private enterprises must shoulder the social responsibility of promoting common prosperity.

Xi called on private enterprises to ensure that all employees share their development outcomes.

Private enterprises and entrepreneurs should operate in accordance with laws and regulations, and actively participate in and launch public welfare and charitable undertakings, Xi said. (Xinhua)