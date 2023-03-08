The Value of Entertainment in Women’s Empowerment: A Catalyst for Social Change

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, MARCH 8 — Entertainment has been a significant part of our daily lives for many years. It provides an escape from reality and allows us to unwind after a long day. But, over time, the value of entertainment has gone beyond just providing relaxation and pleasure. It has become an essential tool for cultural shifts and for expanding our perspectives.

The entertainment industry plays a crucial role in our society, and as we reflect on Women’s Day and #EmbraceEquity, it is essential to consider how entertainment can help shift thinking and make a positive impact on the lives of women. Entertainment provides a valuable opportunity for stories, characters, and themes inclusive of women to be shared, educating audiences and shifting cultural norms and understanding.

Entertainment holds the attention and interest of an audience, giving pleasure and delight. It is vital to view entertainment as more than just a means of passing the time. It is a catalyst for social change and a tool of empowerment. The industry is making enormous efforts to equally represent men and women to close the gender barrier gap. However, more needs to be done.

The entertainment industry needs to challenge viewers and content creators to ensure that women are depicted as strong, equal members of society. The stronger women we see in films and other places, the more we will start to associate ‘strength’ with a feminine trait, and as a result, the more women will be treated as strong, equal members of society. Seeing women in roles of leadership, rather than victims, lets women and girls see their potential. The way women are depicted in film and television influences both girls and boys, consciously and subconsciously, on what it means to be a woman.

While Africa has seen the largest growth in commercial filmmaking, the share of opportunities for women is still small. However, things are changing now, with more women coming to the forefront wanting to share their stories and showcase their creativity. Slowly but steadily, people are realizing the importance of gender equality and women are being given opportunities that would have been completely inaccessible in the past.

Entertainment can be a massive change agent, but its full potential cannot be realized until we accept and elevate the voices and stories of women. Women’s involvement in all facets of the film industry, including writing, directing, producing, and acting, not only inspires and encourages women everywhere but also ushers in a future that is fairer and more inclusive for everyone.

In conclusion, the value of entertainment in women’s empowerment cannot be overemphasized. The entertainment industry can be a powerful force for cultural shifts and for expanding our perspectives. The industry needs to challenge viewers and content creators to ensure that women are depicted as strong, equal members of society. Women’s involvement in all facets of the film industry will inspire and encourage women everywhere, and help us create a more inclusive future for everyone. – Namibia Daily News