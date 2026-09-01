Iran condemns EU support for U.S. economic operation against Iran

TEHRAN, Sept. 1– Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei on Monday condemned the EU’s support for a U.S. economic operation against Iran, saying that Europe could no longer claim “strategic autonomy.”

Baghaei made the remarks in a post on the social media platform X in response to an EU statement issued Monday at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Asheville, the United States.

The EU said it “welcomes efforts (aimed) at ensuring that Iran ceases its destabilizing activities and engages in peace negotiations with good faith, also through additional economic pressure, including through the U.S.-led Operation Economic Outcast.”

“Europe can no longer speak of ‘strategic autonomy’ while merely executing Washington’s orders,” Baghaei said.

The EU called for continued diplomacy with Iran to ensure regional stability and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, adding that it remained ready to take further measures and maintain pressure on Tehran together with the United States and other partners.

On Aug. 19, U.S. President Donald Trump announced what he called “the most crushing economic operation ever taken against any country,” warning that countries providing a lifeline to Iran would face “tremendous economic consequences.”

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