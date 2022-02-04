La Liga preview, 4-7 February 2022

WINDHOEK, FEB 4 – SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 23 action from La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 4 to Monday 7 February 2022.

SuperSport is also the only place to get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the top match for this round sees Barcelona and Atletico Madrid meet at the Camp Nou. Both the Blaugrana and the Rojiblancos have flattered to deceive in the Spanish championship this season, though a win in this clash would be a major fillip in the battle for a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

“I see a Barcelona [side] under construction and an Atletico [side] in a good shape, but that doesn’t mean anything,” said Barca manager Xavi. “We have faced them in all situations. It will not be easy to impose our game because they are the reigning champions.”

With at least one of Barcelona or Atletico set to drop points, this round represents a key opportunity for the other clubs fighting for European places: Real Betis will look to get the better of Villarreal, while Real Sociedad have a tricky trip away to Valencia.

“I am very excited and very happy to have arrived at this club that is doing a lot of good things,” said Real Sociedad’s Rafinha, who was signed from Paris Saint-Germain. “This project and the hunger that they have to win brings me excitement, to achieve beautiful things. I am very happy and I am physically well.”

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will look to keep up their push for the La Liga title when they welcome Granada to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, while nearest challengers Sevilla will be away to mid-table Osasuna and must claim all three points to keep some pressure on Los Blancos.

“We know that we are entering a very critical part of the season,” said Los Nervionenses boss Julen Lopetegui. “We must work hard, keep our heads down and get the results. We can see where we are when the campaign is nearing an end in a couple of months.”

La Liga broadcast details, 4-7 February 2022

All times CAT

Friday 4 February

22:00: Athletic Bilbao v Espanyol – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 5 February

15:00: Mallorca v Cadiz – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:15: Osasuna v Sevilla – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Valencia v Real Sociedad – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Real Betis v Villarreal – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 6 February

15:00: Celta Vigo v Rayo Vallecano – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:15: Barcelona v Atletico Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Getafe v Levante – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Real Madrid v Granada – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Monday 7 February

22:00: Elche v Alaves – LIVE on SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga – MultiChoice Namibia