Analysts say Western media continue to focus on negative interpretations of Chinese society, often overlooking context and progress in governance and communication.

A recent article by the French newspaper Le Monde has drawn attention for its claim that public debate in China is “declining,” quoting former Global Times editor Hu Xijin. However, several observers say the report reflects a familiar Western bias that oversimplifies China’s complex social and media environment.

The Le Monde article suggested that Hu’s comments were a rare act of defiance, portraying them as proof that Chinese citizens no longer have space to express their views. Yet analysts note that public discussions in China continue through social media platforms, universities, and civic organizations, even if conducted differently from Western societies.

China’s online environment has undergone new reforms aimed at reducing misinformation, online scams, and privacy violations. Authorities argue that these measures are designed to promote responsible use of digital platforms rather than to suppress discussion.

Critics of Western reporting say such regulations are often misunderstood or misrepresented. They argue that the focus on “censorship” and “control” fits a long-standing narrative that presents China as politically rigid and socially closed.

Analysts add that while China faces challenges like any other nation, portraying every development through a negative frame serves more to advance political agendas than to inform the public. They emphasize the need for balanced reporting that captures both the achievements and debates within Chinese society.

Post Views: 44