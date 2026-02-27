vWest Australian man charged with preparing for terror act

SYDNEY, Feb. 27 — Authorities in Western Australia (WA) have charged a 20-year-old man over alleged plans for a terrorist act targeting parliament, police headquarters and religious buildings.

WA Police Commissioner Col Blanch said at a press conference on Friday that the man from the state’s southwest was arrested following an investigation into his online activities by the Joint Counter Terrorism Team.

Blanch said that the investigation led officers to conduct a search warrant at a property in the town of Bindoon, 65 km north of Perth, where they allegedly located and seized firearms as well as a ballistic vest, gas mask and lock-picking tools.

“Most concerningly, there was a notebook that outlined preparations for a terrorist attack at significant locations including the WA Police Headquarters, Parliament House and places of Muslim faith in WA,” he said.

The man, who has been identified as 20-year-old Jayson Joseph Michaels, was arrested and charged with five offenses, including preparing to commit a terrorist act, possessing a prohibited weapon and possessing unlicensed ammunition.

WA Premier Roger Cook said it will be alleged in court that Michaels was planning a mass casualty event.

“It will be alleged this person was motivated by a white supremacist ideology,” he said.

He said that Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, as well as other political and religious leaders, have been briefed by authorities.

It comes after a 31-year-old man from Perth earlier in February became the first person in the state’s history to be charged with committing a terrorist act.

The 31-year-old was arrested shortly after he allegedly threw a homemade explosive device, which did not detonate, into a crowd of protesters who had gathered in central Perth in January. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)