Capricorn Foundation Invests N$350,000 in Empowering Marginalised Individuals Through Women at Work Training Centre

Staff Reporter

Windhoek, October 08,2024 — The Capricorn Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to job creation and economic advancement by extending its partnership with the Women at Work Training Centre. The Foundation donated N$350 000 to the Centre, which will be used to train young women and men in basic hospitality skills courses.

The Women at Work Training Centre offers practical skills training and life skills tools to individuals, particularly marginalised women, who could not complete their formal education. The Centre’s mission aligns with the urgent need for vocational skills, providing hands-on hospitality training in cleaning, washing and ironing, basic cooking and baking, and essential life skills such as work ethic, personal etiquette, and self-development.

Recently, 13 students celebrated their graduation from the Women at Work programme, highlighting its success. Among the graduates, Zanophen !Hoases stands out as a beacon of hope and inspiration. Zanophen recently secured a permanent position through the Women at Work employment bureau, crediting her success to the invaluable guidance and mentorship she received during the training.

“Throughout my work, with the experience I got from Women at Work, I’ve been inspired by the resilience, creativity, and leadership they taught me. I am deeply inspired and motivated by Women at Work. Thank you for everything,” said Zanophen, reflecting on her transformative journey.

“As a Connector of Positive Change, the Capricorn Foundation is committed to contributing to sustainable community development and economic advancement. Through strategic investments and partnerships, such as Women at Work, the Foundation uplifts individuals and communities, paving the way for a brighter, more inclusive future”, said Veripura Muukua, speaking at the graduation ceremony.

Capricorn Foundation’s support for the Women at Work Training Centre shows its commitment to creating opportunities for economic advancement. This funding will continue important training programs and expand the reach to empower more individuals, connecting them with internship opportunities and the employment bureau.

“We are incredibly grateful for the Capricorn Foundation’s generous support. This donation will significantly enhance our ability to equip more individuals with the skills and confidence needed to thrive in the workforce. Together, we are making a positive impact on many lives, leading the way to a future that includes everyone and brings prosperity,” said Riana Brandt, Founder of the Women at Work Training Centre.