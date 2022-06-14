At least 50 killed in Burkina Faso attack

OUAGADOUGOU, June 14 — At least 50 civilians were killed in an attack perpetrated on Saturday night by unidentified gunmen against Seytenga commune, Seno province, in northern Burkina Faso, the government spokesman Lionel Bilgo said on Monday.

“As of Monday afternoon, 50 bodies have been found and the search continues,” Bilgo said, adding that the toll may rise.

People who fled the attack were taken care of in the town of Dori, capital of the Sahel region, said Bilgo.

Last Thursday, unidentified gunmen attacked the Territorial Brigade of Gendarmerie of Seytenga, killing 11 gendarmes.

Also in the same province, four police officers were killed and two others still missing during an attack perpetrated on Sunday by unidentified gunmen against a detachment of the Republican Security Corps (CRS) of Yakouta, said a statement on Monday.

Security in Burkina Faso has worsened since 2015 as attacks have killed more than 1,000 people and displaced more than 1.9 million others in the West African nation. (Xinhua)