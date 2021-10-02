Rwanda parades 13 terror suspects

KIGALI, Oct. 2 — The Rwanda National Police on Friday paraded to the media 13 suspected terrorists who were plotting to commit terrorist attacks in different parts of the country.

The 13 terror suspects were arrested in the city of Kigali, Rusizi and Nyabihu districts in the Western Province. Rwanda police worked with other security organs in dismantling this terror cell, said the police in a statement.

According to police, investigations revealed that the terror cell is linked to Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a terror group affiliated with ISIS.

The suspects were arrested with different improvised explosive devices materials that include wires, nails, phones, explosives and videos for radicalization, according to the police.

According to the statement, police commended all people who worked with security organs in sharing and corroborating information that led to prevent these attacks.

Rwanda police together with other security organs will continue to prevent and fight against terrorism and ensure public security and safety, it said.

ADF is based in North Kivu province in eastern of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Members of the ADF that originated in Uganda have been active in the DRC for decades.

Last year, Rwanda Investigations Bureau (RIB) paraded 57 suspected rebels that were arrested in the jungles of DRC.

The suspects, captured by the DRC military, were accused of terrorism and the formation of armed groups to destabilize Rwanda. – Xinhua