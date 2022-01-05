400 killed in gun violence in U.S. in first 4 days of 2022: Iran’s Press TV

TEHRAN, Jan. 5 — Some 400 Americans were killed and another 282 injured in gun violence in the first four days of 2022, Iran’s news network Press TV reported on Tuesday, quoting the latest data by an online site tracking shooting incidents.

Citing the figure provided by the Gun Violence Archive, the Iranian media said the casualties were caused by nine mass shootings, numerous homicides, and suicides as well as murders in the United States since the beginning of 2022.

The United States saw a record high of 691 mass shootings — with at least four victims in one incident — in 2021, as gun violence continues to surge in the country.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, nearly all indexes of gun violence in 2021 set records in the organization’s tracking history since 2013.

“Gun violence in the United States has been a chronic social problem that seems to have no solution,” Press TV said, noting that the Federal Bureau of Investigation estimated a record number of 17 million guns were sold from January 2021 through November 2021. (Xinhua)