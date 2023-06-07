Ghana confirms outbreak of anthrax

Trending Now
June 7, 2023

ACCRA, June 7 – Ghanaian authorities confirmed the outbreak of anthrax in the northern parts of the country, said the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) on Tuesday.

The MoFA said in a statement that it had received confirmation that one of the samples sent from 11 persons in the Binduri district in the Upper East Region tested positive.

To forestall any further spread of infections, the MoFA has banned the movement of animals within, to, and from the Binduri district and the consumption of animals found dead in the affected areas.

The MoFA said last week that at least one person died, and 11 others manifested symptoms of suspected anthrax infection in the Binduri district of the Upper East Region after consuming the meat of a dead cow.  ~Xinhua/Namibia Daily News

