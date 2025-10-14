Trending Now
7 killed in drone attacks targeting eastern Khartoum, northern Sudan city
7 killed in drone attacks targeting eastern Khartoum, northern Sudan city

October 14, 2025

KHARTOUM, Oct. 14– At least seven people were killed and several others injured on Tuesday in drone attacks that targeted neighborhoods in the Sudanese capital Khartoum and a city in northern Sudan, according to eyewitnesses.

Eyewitnesses from the East Nile area in eastern Khartoum said that four drones targeted the Id Babikir neighborhood early Tuesday, killing a doctor and one of his children, and injuring two other members of the same family.

Videos circulated on social media showed the remains of a drone that had crashed into a civilian home in the neighborhood. In the city of Al-Dabba in northern Sudan, local authorities said the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had struck the city with drones, killing five people and injuring others. The RSF has not yet issued comments on the drone attacks.

Sudan remains gripped by a conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and RSF, which erupted in April 2023. The fighting has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions, deepening the country’s humanitarian crisis. (Xinhua)

