5 Burundians arrested in Kenya over suspected human trafficking

NAIROBI, Feb. 5 — Police in western Kenya on Thursday intercepted five Burundi nationals.

Nyamira County Commissioner Amos Mariba said the five had boarded a commuter minibus from Migori and were en-route to Nairobi before they were arrested on the Kisii-Kericho highway.

Mariba said the foreign nationals were detained by the police and they will be temporarily held as investigations commenced.

“We received intelligence reports that unidentified foreign nationals were being transported in a public service vehicle and we laid a trap and apprehended them near Keroka,” Mariba told journalists in Nyamira.

The driver of the vehicle was also arrested in the swoop and he is expected to be charged with trafficking of persons.

Mariba disclosed that more crackdowns will be carried out to deal with illegal movements of foreigners in the country.

