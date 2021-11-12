Trending Now
Africa

Over 10,000 Tanzanian villages connected to electricity

November 12, 2021

DAR ES SALAAM, Nov. 12 — Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said on Friday 10,361 villages out of the country’s 12,317 villages have been connected to electricity by October 2021.
Adjourning a two-week parliamentary session in the capital Dodoma, Majaliwa said the number of villages connected to electricity was equivalent to 84.12 percent of the East African nation’s villages.
“The government will ensure that the remaining 1,956 villages will be connected to electricity by December 2022 through the second phase of the Tanzania rural electrification program,” he told the House.
He said electrification of the 1,956 villages will cost 1.24 trillion Tanzanian shillings (about 539 million U.S. dollars).
In addition, the Prime Minister said implementation of the 2,115MW Julius Nyerere Hydroelectric Power Plant in the Rufiji River Basin has reached 55.6 percent and the implementation of the 80MW Regional Rusumo Falls Hydroelectric Project has reached 81.2 percent.
Majaliwa said the government was also implementing a number of electricity generation projects aimed at making the country power self-sufficient in the near future. (Xinhua)

