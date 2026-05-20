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Rwanda, U.S. sign strategic civil nuclear cooperation deal
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Rwanda, U.S. sign strategic civil nuclear cooperation deal

May 20, 2026

KIGALI, May 20 — Rwanda and the United States have signed a memorandum of understanding to advance peaceful civil nuclear cooperation, according to a statement released Tuesday by the U.S. Embassy in Rwanda.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Nuclear Energy Innovation Summit on Africa held in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda.

Rwandan Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Usta Kaitesi signed the deal on behalf of Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Olivier Nduhungirehe, with Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary in the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Arms Control and Nonproliferation Renee Sonderman.

Kaitesi said that under the deal, the parties would strengthen cooperation in nuclear energy development, including small modular reactors, while promoting the highest standards of nuclear safety, security, and non-proliferation. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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