U.S. agricultural futures fall.

CHICAGO, Feb. 26 -- Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures fell across the board on Thursday, led by wheat. The most active corn contract for May delivery fell 7.25 cents, or 1.3 percent, to settle at 5.4975 U.S. dollars per bushel. May wheat shed 9.75 cents, or 1.42 percent, to settle at 6.7575 dollars per bushel. May soybean lost 18.25 cents, or 1.28 percent, to close at 14.075 dollars per bushel. Paris wheat futures failed to rise above key monthly downtrend line, which has sparked Chicago selling, Chicago-based research company AgResource noted. CBOT trading volatility is on, with weather forecasts in South America helping to direct daily direction. Through the week ending Feb. 18, U.S. exporters sold 18 million bushels of corn, as against 39 million bushels in the previous week; a net 6 million bushels of soybeans, as against 17 million bushels in the previous week; and 6 million bushels of wheat, as against 15 million bushels in the prior week. Weather forecast shows it is wetter in Southern Brazil. This region of Brazil has seen only 35-60 percent of normal precipitation over the last 10 days. The coming boost in soil moisture will aid later planted soybean crops as well as trigger a solid jump in moisture available for early corn growth. Net soil moisture loss persists in Argentina's primary agricultural belt amid a lack of rain and rising temperatures. Chinese demand growth and the need for near-perfect weather this summer remain intact. Yet, South American exporters are working to find global demand, which is different from the last six months. AgResource cautions against chasing breaks and rallies until the National Agricultural Statistics Service releases the Stocks and Seedings report.Xinhua