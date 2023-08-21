Trending Now
Agriculture

Import of Mahangu Grains and Beans from Angola through Oshikango Border Post

August 21, 2023

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, Aug. 21– The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform (MAWLR), serving as the National Plant Protection Organization, is raising awareness about the importation of Mahangu grains, primarily through entry points between Namibia and Angola.

Given the anticipated drought in Namibia that might affect crop yields, the Ministry expects an increase in sourcing and purchasing of Mahangu grains and beans from neighbouring countries like Angola. The Ministry has outlined rules and procedures for small-scale importers regarding the import, export, and transit of controlled agronomic products, such as grains.

According to Executive Director Ndiyakupi Nghituwamata, small-scale importers are allowed to import between 250kg to 500kg of agronomic products per person per month for commercial use and up to 200kg per person per month for personal use during the open border period.

It’s important to note that Mahangu grains and beans purchased from Angola within a 60 km radius, following the specified quantities, and mainly for personal consumption, are exempt from phytosanitary requirements on the Namibian side of the entry points. However, this exemption might not apply to the Angolan Competent Authority.

For those requiring import permits, MAWLR advises that permits can be obtained from their Directorate of Agriculture Production, Extension and Engineering Services offices in Omafo, Ongwediva, and Outapi. Additionally, imported Mahangu grains and beans must be new grain harvests, free from pests, diseases, debris, and soil, and subject to physical inspection at the point of entry. – Namibia Daily News

